IDOL Announces Applications for Minors’ “Work Permits” Can be Obtained Remotely.

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Pritzker signed Senate Bill 696 into law last week, streamlining the process by which minors can seek a work permit in Illinois. Youths under 16 years of age, along with their parents or legal guardian(s), can meet with school issuing officers remotely to obtain a Child Labor Certificate. The option was previously made available as an emergency rule during the COVID-19 pandemic.

