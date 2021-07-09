Kiefer Sutherland to Play Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’
Kiefer Sutherland is moving back into the Oval Office for the upcoming Showtime anthology series The First Lady. The Designated Survivor star is set to play President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the political drama, which is said to be a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told from the perspective of the women at the heart of the White House. Sutherland stars opposite Gillian Anderson, who was previously announced to be playing Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of FDR and the longest-serving first lady of the United States.www.southernchestercountyweeklies.com
