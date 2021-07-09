Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez Vs. Sullivan Barrera: Odds, Purses, Records, Prediction

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is about to get his toughest test as a light heavyweight. The former 168-pound world titlist has spent his last two fights at 175 pounds, and on Saturday, he’ll face a former title challenger (and maybe the toughest opponent of Ramirez’s entire career) en route to his own potential shot at a belt. Here’s everything you need to know about Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Sullivan Barrera, including the odds, their records and a prediction on who will win.