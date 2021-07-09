Cancel
Combat Sports

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez Vs. Sullivan Barrera: Odds, Purses, Records, Prediction

By Josh Katzowitz
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is about to get his toughest test as a light heavyweight. The former 168-pound world titlist has spent his last two fights at 175 pounds, and on Saturday, he’ll face a former title challenger (and maybe the toughest opponent of Ramirez’s entire career) en route to his own potential shot at a belt. Here’s everything you need to know about Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Sullivan Barrera, including the odds, their records and a prediction on who will win.

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

#Boxing#Combat#Purses Records#Dazn
Zurdo Ramirez now has his eyes set on becoming the undisputed light heavyweight world champion. The former super middleweight titlist easily disposed of Sullivan Barrera on Friday, flooring the former title challenger three times with body shots en route to a fourth-round stoppage in a Golden Boy Promotions main event at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

