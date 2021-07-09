Community stakeholders unveil 'Rediscover Downtown Dayton Action Plan'

An apartment community north of Dayton is set for a full rehabilitation valued at nearly $10 million. Vandalia Village, located at 860 S. Dixie Drive in Vandalia, is one of two residential complexes in Ohio that will benefit from an award from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency as part of its 2021 Housing Tax Credit program. This program is funded through a $1.5 million Low Income Housing Tax Credit, which is expected to earn approximately $14 million in equity over 10 years.