Dayton, OH

Community stakeholders unveil 'Rediscover Downtown Dayton Action Plan'

By John Bush
Posted by 
Dayton Business Journal
 9 days ago
A group of downtown Dayton stakeholders have unveiled a plan to identify short- and long-term recommendations, and set a vision for recovery following the pandemic shutdown.

www.bizjournals.com

ABOUT

The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton
