China cuts reserve requirement ratio for all banks

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - China has cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 bps, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) in long-term liquidity to underpin a post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose momentum. Below are analysts' views on the move:. MANIK NARAIN, HEAD OF...

