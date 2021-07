Inflation seems to be the economic word of the day. Bringing back the bad memories of the 1970s, inflation has reached a three-decade high. The past two years’ “emergency” spending packages, bond buy-backs, and printed money are repeating the worst mistakes of the Carter era. The June Consumer Price Index numbers, released today, show prices rose 0.9 percent, higher than the 0.5 percent economists had predicted. The 0.6 percent monthly increase in May followed an even larger 0.8 percent jump in April. The scope of the current surge can be understood best by looking back to prices of various goods over the past five years.