Thunderbirds, Massachusetts Lottery Team Up for Community-outreach Initiatives

By Editorial Calendar
 10 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds, in partnership with the Massachusetts State Lottery, teamed up to recognize individuals in the local community. Through the Hometown Heroes initiative, individuals were nominated for making a significant impact in their community. From the beginning of May through the end of June, the Thunderbirds selected nine deserving individuals over seven weeks to be recognized on Thunderbirds social media for their selfless contribution to others.

