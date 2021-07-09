Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yonkers, NY

Teen Admits To Murdering High School Student Walking Down Westchester Street With Her Sister

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkIN5_0as5DEbo00
Jamir Thompson Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A teenager may spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to murdering a high school student who was walking down the street with her 9-year-old sister in Westchester County.

Jamir Thompson, now 17, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto-Montanez as she walked down Morningside Avenue in Yonkers.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Thompson, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was firing at another person, but instead struck Cotto-Montanez in the head, killing her.

Yonkers Police Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos said that the initial investigation determined that several people who were familiar with each other were involved in an altercation before the gun went off.

One group wound up allegedly chasing the other, with a suspect, Thompson, displaying a handgun, which went off, striking Montanez in the head, who was uninvolved, Politopoulos said. The suspects then fled the scene.

An alert was issued for Thompson, who later turned himself in to police with his mother.

“One young life was tragically lost and another young life was forever changed on this terrible day,” Rocah said. “We will hold accountable those who commit acts of violence and continue to work on the scourge of illegal guns in our communities and fight to keep them out of the hands of young people.”

Rocah said that Thompson was prosecuted as a juvenile offender and remains remanded. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 2, when he will face a term between nine years and life in prison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 158

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
118K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
Yonkers, NY
Education
Westchester County, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Reportedly Shot Outside NY Supermarket

Two people were reportedly hospitalized after being shot outside of a Long Island supermarket. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18 in the parking lot at the Lidl Market on Montauk Highway in Center Moriches. Police were reportedly searching for suspects in the area and responded to a...
West Babylon, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed Outside Long Island Home

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of a Long Island home. Officers responded to a report of the shooting in West Babylon, on Gordon Avenue, at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. New Jersey resident Danie Philistin, age 29, of South Plainfield in Middlesex...
New Rochelle, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspect Arrested With 'Ghost Gun' Outside Westchester Housing Complex

A 20-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after allegedly firing gunshots outside a Westchester housing complex, authorities announced. Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to the Heritage Homes housing complex on the block between Horton and Lincoln Avenues and Brook Street to Dewitt Avenue shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, where there were reports of shots fired.
Lindenwold, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: NJ Daycare Worker Who Assaulted 2 Babies Charged With Attempted Murder

A 21-year-old New Jersey daycare worker was arrested on charges of attempted murder and child endangerment in the assaults of two babies at a daycare center, authorities said. Lindenwold police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a child being abused by Maggie Fruit, of Somerdale, around 1:40 p.m. July 15, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Lindenwold Borough Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a fatal single-vehicle crash happened overnight on Long Island. A man was riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southbound on Route 112 in Medford, near Commercial Boulevard, when the driver lost control of the motorcycle and struck several road signs and a pole before coming to a stop just before 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, Suffolk County Police said.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Area Man Caught Possessing Child Porn, State Police Say

A 50-year-old man from the area is facing charges for allegedly possessing explicit images of a minor who was familiar with him, New York State Police said. New York State Police investigators in Dutchess County announced the arrest of Poughkeepsie resident Sean Hulsmann on Friday, July 16 for child pornography charges.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Teen Accused Of Firing Shots Into Area Homes

An 18-year-old from the area was arrested by New York State Police following a pair of reports of shots fired that entered area homes, authorities announced. On the morning of Monday, July 5, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Stottville, where there was a reported shooting in the area, with a similar similar call coming from the Catskill Police Department at approximately 4 p.m. the following day at a home on New Street.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Robbed At Long Island Chase Bank, Police Say

Police on Long Island are searching for a man involved in an alleged robbery of a man who had just withdrawn money from a bank. The incident was reported just before noontime Thursday, July 15, when the Riverhead Police Department received a call from a Hispanic male victim, saying he had just been forcibly robbed in the parking lot of the Chase Bank located at #7 West Main Street in Riverhead.

Comments / 158

Community Policy