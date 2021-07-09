Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT available to buy

Pistonheads
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were cautiously optimistic about the Mustang Mach-e when we tested it earlier this year. Is it the ideal way to carry an iconic name forward? No. Is it a worthy and generally likeable EV? On balance, yes. And now, after what seems like quite a significant wait, there is the new GT version, with its 487hp output - 136hp more than was available to the Extended Range model we drove in February - and a starting price of £67,225.

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Performance Car#Jaguar#Magneride#Pirelli#Vehicle Dynamics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealer Drops $100,000 Ford Super Duty on Broken 30-Inch Wheel

After trying to reverse it with a floor jack under the front axle, they decided it was best to let it ride without a tire. Just because you spend thousands of dollars on custom car parts doesn't mean they're indestructible. There's a video making its rounds on Facebook right now proving that, showing a massively lifted Ford Super Duty on 30-inch wheels with one separated rim off the truck. Oh, and they're also trying to drive it with a floor jack under the front axle.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mustang Shelby GT350 Owners Taking Ford To Court

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 has been retired but its legacy lives on. Powered by the incredible 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 that churns out 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, the GT350 was the go-to choice for track enthusiasts. The Mach 1 is its most direct successor, as opposed to the Shelby GT500. For the most part, GT350 owners are very satisfied with their purchases, but a group with early-build 2016 examples are not.
CarsTop Speed

Hoonigan’s 2JZ Supra-Swapped Ford F-150 Frightening Has Sprung to Life

The Hoonigan team took it for dyno testing and it makes over a 100 horses more than the stock 2JZ engine. Presenting, the Ford F-150 Frightening: an SVT Lightning that’s now powered by the 2JZ engine from the Toyota Supra. The team took it to a dyno, and the results are quite impressive for a shop truck.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Engineer Outlines What Makes Mustang Mach-E Crash Structure So Unique

In recent weeks, Ford Authority has reported on a series of engineer-led videos that give us a deeper look at the Ford Mustang Mach-E – specifically, its seats, front end, rear end, pillars, doors, and frunk. But there’s far more clever engineering to be found in the all-electric crossover, including the Mach-E crash structure, which itself presented the automaker with an interesting challenge, according to Ford vehicle hardware modules integration chief engineer Mark Mikolaiczik.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Is Powered By An AMG V8 Engine

We love a good engine swap. Whether we're talking about a rotary engine in a BMW M6, a 2JZ in a Corvette Z06, or the five-pot from an Audi RS3 in a Golf R, there's something really cool about changing the character of a vehicle by changing its source of power. Obviously, not everyone feels this way and some consider an engine swap to be sacrilege of the highest order, but that won't stop them from happening. The latest we've come across is one that is certainly uncommon, if not the only of its kind. This 1969 Ford Mustang is now powered by an AMG engine.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley To Tackle Goodwood Hill Climb In Mach-E 1400

Earlier today, Ford Authority reported that Ford is focusing on showcasing EVs at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place this weekend, July 8th-11th. That includes appearances by the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and a full-size replica of the Team Fordzilla P1 racer. However, the event will also feature Ford’s bonkers Mach-E 1400, with the company’s CEO – Jim Farley – behind the wheel and participating in the legendary Goodwood Hill Climb.
Buying Carsautomotiveworld.com

Exhilarating electric performance: online ordering for Ford Mustang Mach-E GT starts today

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT – the most exciting, most driver-focussed version of Ford’s all-new, all-electric SUV – is now available to order in the UK from £67,225. Propelled by more torque than any production Ford road-vehicle ever offered to customers in Europe, the Mustang Mach-E GT can sprint from 0-62 mph in 3.7 seconds 1 – making it Ford’s fastest accelerating European five-seater ever.
CarsCarscoops

Which Should You Take To The Golf Course, The C8 Corvette Convertible Or The Lexus LC 500 Convertible?

For years, manufacturers have been trying to convince us that their sports cars weren’t as impractical as they may seem, citing the fact that they could carry a set (or maybe two) of golf clubs. With this in mind, EverydayDriver recently tested out a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and a Lexus LC 500 Convertible as two sleek, two-door cars that could be perfect for golf enthusiasts.
Carstopgear.com

The Ford Mach-E GT is a 480bhp, £67k electric SUV

The punchiest Ford EV yet claims over 300 miles of range and 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ford’s quickest road-going EV yet is finally on sale in the UK. Deliveries of the...
Carsmotor1.com

Ford Mustang Mach 1 battles Toyota Supra in series of drag races

The Ford Mustang and Toyota Supra might not be direct competitors, but they do offer similar driving experiences. Both are front-engine, rear-wheel-drive coupes with enough power to burn rubber. However, there are distinct differences that make betting on which would win in a drag race near impossible. The Mustang has more power, but the Supra is lighter, and a new video from the Motor YouTube channel settles the debate once and for all.
CarsFOXBusiness

Ford made a $1.8 million Mustang mistake

When you make a list, it's good to check it twice. Ford is offering 450 Australian Mustang Mach 1 buyers $4,040 each after an error was discovered in the car's marketing material that promised features it doesn't have. According to Car Advice, the promotional brochure said the Mach 1 was...
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Ford Mach-E GT EV launched in the UK for £67,225

The new Ford Mach-E GT EV is now available to order in the UK and the car will cost £67,225. Ford has said that the first batch of cars is now available to order and deliveries will start later in the year. The car comes with 487 PS (480 horsepower)...

Comments / 1

Community Policy