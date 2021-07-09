Ford Mustang Mach-E GT available to buy

We love a good engine swap. Whether we're talking about a rotary engine in a BMW M6, a 2JZ in a Corvette Z06, or the five-pot from an Audi RS3 in a Golf R, there's something really cool about changing the character of a vehicle by changing its source of power. Obviously, not everyone feels this way and some consider an engine swap to be sacrilege of the highest order, but that won't stop them from happening. The latest we've come across is one that is certainly uncommon, if not the only of its kind. This 1969 Ford Mustang is now powered by an AMG engine.