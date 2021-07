Earlier this month, Netflix released We the People, a music and animation series that joins a range of civics-related subjects into short episodes. Everyone from H.E.R to Lin-Manuel Miranda to Adam Lambert got involved in the project, which is aimed at empowering and educating younger Americans about the daily decisions that go into our democracy. Netflix has generously published the first three episodes on YouTube, which we’ve embedded below. You’ll need to stream the others to get the full music-and-images effect, but we’ve included links to each song on Spotify, along with what stood out to us in each of the 10 episodes.