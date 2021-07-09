Fire Destroys 2 Homes, Kills 1, Seriously Burns Others In South Jersey

Two homes on Woodlawn Avenue were destroyed by fire in Hamilton Township overnight. Photo Credit: Google Maps

At least one person was killed, and several other occupants seriously burned during an overnight fire that ripped through two homes in Mercer County, authorities.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. on Friday with at least three people trapped, initial reports said.

Heavy fire was spreading to a second home at 213 Woodlawn Ave. in Hamilton Township as firefighters arrived, reports said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office was actively investigating the fire. No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.