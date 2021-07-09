Nomination Deadline for Healthcare Heroes Class of 2021 Extended to July 16

Kelly Martinez is more than a trained emergency nurse. She is a strategic operator. Throughout the pandemic, Kelly has been critical to the COVID-19 pandemic response across the Southland. In April 2020, she was a core member of the leadership team at the Los Angeles Surge Hospital. Throughout the summer months, Kelly managed multiple projects to stand by surge tents, outdoor triage units, and expand hospital capacity to meet the growing needs of the patients. When vaccines became available, she was an instrumental leader for the Dignity Health Sports Park vaccination clinic, ensuring 20,000 at-risk members of the surrounding community received their vaccines. We are proud to call Kelly our Healthcare Hero of the Game!