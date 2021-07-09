Cancel
Health Services

Nomination Deadline for Healthcare Heroes Class of 2021 Extended to July 16

By Editorial Calendar
healthcarenews.com
 10 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — In the spring of 2017, the Healthcare News and its sister publication, BusinessWest, created a new and exciting recognition program called Healthcare Heroes. It was launched with the theory that there are heroes working all across this region’s wide, deep, and all-important healthcare sector, and that there was no shortage of fascinating stories to tell and individuals and groups to honor. That theory has certainly been validated.

healthcarenews.com

