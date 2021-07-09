Lobbying and Homeschool Rights

Politics is always a touchy subject. The political spectrum is vast and very few of us would land in the same spot. Because of this, some choose to bury their heads in the sand and ignore politics in general because ignorance is bliss, right? Others take the opposite approach and feel the need to constantly discuss politics to “educate” those around them. Whether you typically find yourself in one of these camps or somewhere in between, it is important as homeschoolers to know what is happening on the political landscape, and be willing to make your voice heard.