Livonia, MI

Trinity Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Colleagues

By Editorial Calendar
healthcarenews.com
 10 days ago

LIVONIA, Mich. — Trinity Health announced that, effective immediately, the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its healthcare facilities to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement applies to Trinity Health’s more than 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and keep all patients, colleagues, and the broader community safe. This includes the nearly 11,000 Trinity Health Of New England colleagues in both Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

