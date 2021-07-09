My View: Props to Barnstable for proposing housing solutions

For years, expensive housing on Cape Cod and across Massachusetts has stifled economic growth and threatened the wellbeing of our communities. Businesses are struggling to attract and maintain a top-tier workforce, and employees and families are getting priced out of the region, or out of our state altogether. The town of Barnstable’s proposal of an ADU ordinance that will increase affordable year-round rental housing production while staying within wastewater capacity is a thoughtful and creative solution that can both support the Cape’s economy and protect the area’s fragile ecosystems (Barnstable proposes ADU ordinance, zoning changes to increase housing units, Jul 7).