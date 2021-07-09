Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Fox 8 Virtual Jukebox: Alan Harrell

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 9 days ago

Alan Harrell is a cellist with the Cleveland Orchestra and is known for taking his cello around town and performing impromptu concerts. Of course this summer you will also find Alan performing with The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center (the orchestra's summer home). To get more information about The Cleveland Orchestra's 2021 Blossom Music Festival series: https://www.clevelandorchestra.com. To follow Alan on his YouTube channel.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Ph.

