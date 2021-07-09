California shooting target company depicts Greta Thunberg and AOC and many other prominent political figures

Greta Thunberg is among the public figures featured on the targets (Getty Images)

A California-based shooting target company is selling a range of products that depict notable political figures.

The targets include as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), environmental activist Greta Thunberg, US Speaker of the House of RepresentativesNancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and many others.

Torres Targets, the company in question, has a section on its website called “Infamous Criminals,” like Jeffrey Dahmer and Jeffrey Epstein, and “Terrorist Targets,” which include Adolf Hitler and Che Guevera.

But the section that pertains to governmental/political individuals is categorized under “Politically Incorrect Targets.”

That section showcases Democratic politicians cut-outs that are made in the “USA” and combines “the First and Second Amendment like no other. Take a shot at our paper shooting targets of some of the most infamous gun grabbers and enemies of freedom that people love to hate.”

The paper targets range from US$1- 1.50 and are sized 8.5 x 11 inches and 24 x 36 inches, respectively.

The target of Ocasio-Cortez shows her dressed in a black outfit and black beret with a communist revolutionary symbol on the front. The description of the target reads as the following:

“Fine-tune your skills with this alternate reality target of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Communist Revolutionary. Look out, capitalists AOC is on the hunt and ready to “liberate” your property from you.”

For Thunberg, the company wrote that they waited until she was “18-years-old” before making a target image of her.

Will unemployed school dropout Greta Thunberg shout at you for driving your car to work? Will Greta Thunberg use her soothing (Bond Villain Soothing) German accent to rile her fellow Wealthy Eco-Doomer masses and revolt against the world at large? Will she give up on all of this once she finds a new hobby in her mid-twenties?” the product description read.

As for Pelosi, Biden, and even billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, you see them depicted as criminals in jail dressed in orange jumpsuits.

When it comes to the legality of these printed targets, the company continued to defend its position.

“First Amendment Rights allow us to shoot, stab, cigar poke or destroy any picture of any person or political figure, as long as there is no credible threat to their lives,” the website read.

The First Amendment of the United States does protect the rights to freedom of expression and speech. However, in 1969, a Supreme Court ruling noted that these rights would only be protected as long as it doesn’t provoke “lawless action.”

The company isn’t the first to make targets representing politically influential people.

In 2016, per the Tampa Bay Times, Andy Hallinan, the owner of Florida Gun Supply, caused a bit of an uproar after a report was released saying the targets he sold at his shop showcased Democratic politicians, which included former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Hallinan also told the outlet that the Secret Service made a visit to his store after catching wind of the report, but nothing came of it.

indy100 reached out to Torres Targets for comment.