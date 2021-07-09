Cancel
15 best cheap and cute tea kettles to liven up your kitchen

By Kelsey Chapman
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Kettles are useful in ways we don’t need to explain, but they’re also often beautiful, affordable works of art that liven up your entire kitchen. Whether bringing one home or gifting it to a friend, there are endless options out there featuring beautiful imagery, colors, designs, and materials that display personality and artistry beautifully so every cup of tea or coffee feels more special.

That many options can be overwhelming, though, so we narrowed the field. Below you’ll find our top picks for the best, brightest, and most fun tea kettles and teapots you can buy, all for under $100–most well under that number. Keep scrolling to see which you can bring home and let the boiling begin.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Le Creuset Enameled Steel Demi Tea Kettle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyUPD_0as5B7RY00

Kate Spade New York Vintage Cherry Dot 2.5 qt. Tea Kettle in White/Red

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlNOA_0as5B7RY00

Old Dutch DuraCopper 10.57-Cup Stovetop Tea Kettle in Copper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5CJY_0as5B7RY00

Supreme Housewares Stainless Steel Strawberry Whistling Tea Kettle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvDUC_0as5B7RY00

Handmade Copper Teapot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvt4v_0as5B7RY00

Supreme Housewares 2.4 qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLQLW_0as5B7RY00

Kaushalam Hand Painted Tea Kettle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orFdW_0as5B7RY00

Bodum Goose Neck 27oz Electric Water Kettle - Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syfgk_0as5B7RY00

Mr. Coffee Alberton Tea Kettle with Lid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSokr_0as5B7RY00

Whistling Tea Kettle for Stovetop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPZsE_0as5B7RY00

Creative Home Savanah 3 Qt Whistling Brushed Stainless Steel Tea Kettle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPFQt_0as5B7RY00

Bodum Ceramic Douro Matte Black Teapot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfGn7_0as5B7RY00

Chantal 37-VINT YC Enamel on Steel Vintage Teakettle (1.7-Quart, Canary Yellow)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6wCl_0as5B7RY00

Tea Kettle, 2.7 Quart BELANKO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4NiT_0as5B7RY00

Light Green Embossed Cast Iron Teapot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VahaE_0as5B7RY00

