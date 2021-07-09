Cancel
Diana’s classic Gucci bag has relaunched and we’ve found these affordable dupes

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Nearly two weeks after what would have been Lady Diana’s 60th birthday , Gucci has paid homage to the Princess of Wales by reimagining one of her favourite handbags.

This isn’t the first time the house has been inspired by past bag collections and the people carrying them, with Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele overseeing the revival of some of the brand’s most historic pieces. Most famously and successfully, Jackie Kennedy’s G1244 handbag was awarded a fresh update in 2020 and coined the Jackie 1961 in honour of the late first lady.

Now, Diana’s classic bamboo tote has received the same treatment, with the house relaunching the bag that first made its debut in 1991. An instant hit with the fashion set 20 years ago, the Princess of Wales secured its lasting success by pairing the bag with everything from jeans and a blazer to summer dresses and cycling shorts.

The bag became synonymous with her fashion-forward style and hinted at her growing personal freedom and distance from the Royal Family .

The house’s fresh take on the bag remains in keeping with Diana’s original, boasting the same Nineties-style bamboo handles and tote structure. Giving it a contemporary feel, the 2021 version has interchangeable neon leather belts and comes with handles in three sizes and seven different colourways.

The Gucci bag is sure to sell like hotcakes, with celebrities including Sienna Miller, Elle Fanning and Alexa Chung among the friends of the house already spotted with the tote.

For those who don’t want to be set back a whopping £2,960, the classic style has been replicated all across the high street and we’ve found some of the best alternatives so you too can tap into Diana’s enduring style.

Gucci Diana medium tote bag: £2,960, Gucci.com

Like the original, the bamboo handles remain but the classic bag has been given a contemporary update by the house with a statement leather belt around the handles that comes in an interchangeable neon yellow, pink or orange. You can even personalise the bag with the option of initials and star symbols embossed on the inner lining. We’d say the brown colourway is the closest iteration of Diana’s accessory, but the bag also comes in black, pink, green, cream and more.

Katie Loxton avery bamboo bag: £59.99, Katieloxton.com

Retailing at a much more affordable £60, this bag from Katie Loxton boasts the same natural bamboo handles as well as the luxe brown finish. The large design is both practical and a style statement that can accompany you from the office into evening. A bonus? It’s made entirely from vegan leather.

Osprey mini clio Italian leather grab: £175, Ospreylondon.com

With the tiny Jacquemus bag taking the fashion world by storm, tap into the trend with this mini take on the bamboo handle bag from Osprey. Its small size doesn’t mean it compromises on functionality, with softly gusseted sides ensuring you can carry what you need. The cotton twill lining is teamed with a three-part interior that has an integrated zipped pouch in the centre for valuables.

Russell & Bromley woody bamboo handle grab bag: £275, Russellandbromley.co.uk

This vintage-inspired Russell & Bromley bag is perfect for summer days. Crafted from Apple skin eco-leather, the innovative substitute uses waste products from the juice industry. With a soft tan colourway, the natural bamboo handles add a subtle style statement. Take note from Diana and pair with blue jeans, a blazer and loafers for an effortlessly chic daywear look.

Zara macrame tote bag with bamboo handle: £19.99, Zara.com

A colourful take on the bamboo-handled tote, this Zara bag boasts a braided cotton design in a blue and white print that’s perfect for adding a splash of colour to your look. Its on-trend small size and bright colourway makes it the ideal statement accessory for a summer day.

Missguided black straw bucket tote bag: £20.80, Missguided.co.uk

This classic black tote bag features bamboo handles and a woven material. Bucket bags are a summer staple and this black colourway is sure to go with most things in your wardrobe. With it only setting you back £20, you can’t go wrong.

Learn more about the life and legacy of Princess Diana with these books about her life

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Alexa Chung
Alessandro Michele
Sienna Miller
Elle Fanning
Lifestyle
Apple
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Designers & Collections
Celebrities
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

How Princess Diana's Cannes film festival dress was inspired by another famous royal

It has been just over 34 years since a 26-year-old Diana, Princess of Wales, graced Cannes film festival's famous La Croisette red carpet alongside her husband, Prince Charles, and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cannes. Her choice of dress for the occasion has gone down in the annals of fashion history as one of her greatest: an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, featuring a chic scarf that she tied behind her so that it flowed as a train. She accessorised with flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings and matching bracelet.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Diana at 60: How would the Princess of Wales have dressed in 2021?

The late Princess Diana's wardrobe has been immortalized in books, exhibitions, Netflix series, tribute photo shoots in Vogue and even a musical. From her fairytale wedding gown to the so-called "revenge dress" she wore after Prince Charles admitted to infidelity, the world witnessed her style transformation into the "People's Princess."
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie's fringed black gown is a thing of beauty

New mum Princess Eugenie looked beautiful as she was pictured out at a book launch with her husband Jack Brooksbank this week, and we're officially in love with her chic outfit. The royal looked incredible in a fringed black dress from one of her favourite brands, Sandro, adding a satin...
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Princess Beatrice dresses baby bump in florals for surprise appearance

Princess Beatrice made a rare appearance earlier this week, and looked radiant in an eye-catching floral frock from French fashion brand Maje. The pregnant royal released a heartfelt message in support of this year's virtual Parallel Windsor – an award-winning event that celebrates disability inclusion. WATCH: Princess Beatrice dresses baby...
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

Sure, ﻿Princess Diana Had a Backup Wedding Dress—But It Turns Out She Had 2 More ‘Just in Case’ Items

Hard to believe it’s been almost 40 years since Princess Diana said “I do” to Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981. But it’s also perfect timing because Diana’s iconic wedding gown, designed by then up-and-coming designers David and Elizabeth Emmanuel, is now on display through January 2022 at Kensington Palace.
RetailPosted by
StyleCaster

Beyoncé Wore A Telfar Bag & Fans Simply Cannot Handle It

I need to know: Has Beyoncé ever looked bad in her life?! It’s a rhetorical question, of course, because the answer is so obviously “hell no, she always looks incredible”. That said, her latest OOTD for a date night out with Jay-Z has to be one of her best off-duty looks of all time, if not the best. Beyonce paired a Telfar bag with a pair of Christopher John Rogers pants, and seeing her support up-and-coming Black designers—and looking damn good while doing so!—honestly means so much.
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

LoveShackFancy x Superga’s Latest Drop Has This Summer’s Perfect Floral Sneakers

There are good collaborations that happen just once and then there are great collaborations that work time and time again. The Superga x LoveShackFancy match-up is definitely in the latter category and their drops just keep getting better! The two brands are back for the third time with some super cute sneaks, so if you’re a fan of all things floral and pastel, you need to pick up a few pairs immediately.
ApparelRefinery29

Are You Ready For The Return Of Bandage Dresses?

Sophomore year of high school, two weeks before the homecoming dance, I went to the Guess store at my local mall, in a southwest suburb of Chicago. I needed a dress stat, and I couldn’t afford one that I really wanted: a cream-colored ruffled mini from BCBG. Inside the store, which was nestled between Gap and Chico’s, a navy blue bandage dress — similar to ones worn by Cindy Crawford and Salma Hayek in the ‘90s and Lindsay Lohan and Blake Lively (on the set of the OG Gossip Girl, no less) in the ‘00s — hung on a wall display. I snatched it before some other 15-year-old on a mission (and a limited budget) could and walked tall all the way to the dressing room.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Priyanka Chopra Gets All Dolled Up in a Cropped Sweater, Metallic Mini Skirt & Golden Stilettos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got all dolled up with a little help from Fendi this week. The “White Tiger” actress modeled pieces from the Italian brand’s upcoming collection, showing off her look on Instagram yesterday. Layering pieces from the Fendi fall ’21 lineup, Chopra Jonas opted for a cropped turtleneck sweater and a contrasting metallic skirt with a chic ankle-length coat to balance it all out.
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Paris Jackson Is Radiant in a Floral Dress and 5-Inch Heels for the ‘Fast 9’ Movie Premiere

Paris Jackson stepped out in her signature bohemian style last night, at a “Fast 9” movie screening hosted by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). Jackson donned a green and white Vivienne Westwood dress for the occasion. The off-the-shoulder dress featured mixed floral prints and a midi skirt, as well as a gathered and draped bustier top. She accessorized with several of her bohemian signatures: stacked bangles and friendship bracelets, numerous gold rings and contrasting earrings (one large gold hoop, one delicate diamond drop).
TennisPosted by
FootwearNews

Kate Middleton Is Pretty in a Pink Button Dress & Pointed Block Heels at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton has served up another fashionable look while at Wimbledon. To take in the men’s final day of the championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Middleton was pretty in pink in a flowy button dress. Middleton’s dress featured puff sleeves, a button up closure and a sleek belt around the waist. The dress was finalized with a slightly ruffled hem.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Fashion Girls Can't Stop Wearing These '90s Jewelry Trends

If you were a kid in the ’90s, chances are you experienced a wide—and we mean wide—variety of fashion trends. From the iconic and now-classic Kate Moss–approved slip dresses and leather trench coats inspired by The Matrix to platform party heels and lug-sole boots, the era of grunge and minimalism had a range, to say the least. And if you’ve been paying attention to the latest trends to bubble up the ranks of today’s style movements, you’ll notice that nearly all of the decade’s best ones have come back for another round.

