Diana’s classic Gucci bag has relaunched and we’ve found these affordable dupes

Nearly two weeks after what would have been Lady Diana’s 60th birthday , Gucci has paid homage to the Princess of Wales by reimagining one of her favourite handbags.

This isn’t the first time the house has been inspired by past bag collections and the people carrying them, with Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele overseeing the revival of some of the brand’s most historic pieces. Most famously and successfully, Jackie Kennedy’s G1244 handbag was awarded a fresh update in 2020 and coined the Jackie 1961 in honour of the late first lady.

Now, Diana’s classic bamboo tote has received the same treatment, with the house relaunching the bag that first made its debut in 1991. An instant hit with the fashion set 20 years ago, the Princess of Wales secured its lasting success by pairing the bag with everything from jeans and a blazer to summer dresses and cycling shorts.

The bag became synonymous with her fashion-forward style and hinted at her growing personal freedom and distance from the Royal Family .

The house’s fresh take on the bag remains in keeping with Diana’s original, boasting the same Nineties-style bamboo handles and tote structure. Giving it a contemporary feel, the 2021 version has interchangeable neon leather belts and comes with handles in three sizes and seven different colourways.

The Gucci bag is sure to sell like hotcakes, with celebrities including Sienna Miller, Elle Fanning and Alexa Chung among the friends of the house already spotted with the tote.

For those who don’t want to be set back a whopping £2,960, the classic style has been replicated all across the high street and we’ve found some of the best alternatives so you too can tap into Diana’s enduring style.

Gucci Diana medium tote bag: £2,960, Gucci.com

Like the original, the bamboo handles remain but the classic bag has been given a contemporary update by the house with a statement leather belt around the handles that comes in an interchangeable neon yellow, pink or orange. You can even personalise the bag with the option of initials and star symbols embossed on the inner lining. We’d say the brown colourway is the closest iteration of Diana’s accessory, but the bag also comes in black, pink, green, cream and more.

Katie Loxton avery bamboo bag: £59.99, Katieloxton.com

Retailing at a much more affordable £60, this bag from Katie Loxton boasts the same natural bamboo handles as well as the luxe brown finish. The large design is both practical and a style statement that can accompany you from the office into evening. A bonus? It’s made entirely from vegan leather.

Osprey mini clio Italian leather grab: £175, Ospreylondon.com

With the tiny Jacquemus bag taking the fashion world by storm, tap into the trend with this mini take on the bamboo handle bag from Osprey. Its small size doesn’t mean it compromises on functionality, with softly gusseted sides ensuring you can carry what you need. The cotton twill lining is teamed with a three-part interior that has an integrated zipped pouch in the centre for valuables.

Russell & Bromley woody bamboo handle grab bag: £275, Russellandbromley.co.uk

This vintage-inspired Russell & Bromley bag is perfect for summer days. Crafted from Apple skin eco-leather, the innovative substitute uses waste products from the juice industry. With a soft tan colourway, the natural bamboo handles add a subtle style statement. Take note from Diana and pair with blue jeans, a blazer and loafers for an effortlessly chic daywear look.

Zara macrame tote bag with bamboo handle: £19.99, Zara.com

A colourful take on the bamboo-handled tote, this Zara bag boasts a braided cotton design in a blue and white print that’s perfect for adding a splash of colour to your look. Its on-trend small size and bright colourway makes it the ideal statement accessory for a summer day.

Missguided black straw bucket tote bag: £20.80, Missguided.co.uk

This classic black tote bag features bamboo handles and a woven material. Bucket bags are a summer staple and this black colourway is sure to go with most things in your wardrobe. With it only setting you back £20, you can’t go wrong.

