Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt

Last Friday, Egypt's former first lady Jehan Sadat died after a long illness. She was 87. The news in Egypt was vague, brief and prompt; President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi interrupted his biking trip to the country's new administrative capital to attend her private military funeral. Reaction in Egypt was mixed, whereas the response in the West has been focused on her husband's tragic death and her championing of women's rights in Egypt. "If [Mohammed bin Salman] let women drive a car in Saudi Arabia," someone tweeted, "Ms. Sadat gave Egyptian women the right to divorce."