Kiefer Sutherland to Play Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

The Malaga-born Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of Indiana Jones 5. The actor will join big stars as the undisputed star of the franchise, Harrison Ford, but also to names especially relevant in the actuality Hollywodiense. In its cast will appear Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones and Boyd Holbrook among many others. Contrary to what it might seem, Banderas should not be surprised to work alongside these famous actors or to participate in one of the most important sagas of the seventh art, because what he is experiencing right now is, totally, a second golden age in the mecca of cinema.