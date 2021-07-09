‘Black Widow’ Post-Credits Scene: What It Means For Marvel’s Future

Marvel's Black Widow movie finally made its way into the world earlier this month, and the ramifications of the solo film are still being felt across the franchise. In addition to adding a pivotal story for Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the film introduced an array of new supporting characters, many of whom have already become bonafide fan-favorites. Among them is Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), a fellow Red Room agent who Natasha sees as a sister. Given the fact that Black Widow is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War — and the post-credits scene involving Yelena takes place years later following Avengers: Endgame — many have wondered exactly where her story went in that span of time. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, we'll eventually get our answer. During a recent Twitter watch party of Black Widow, Feige took to Twitter to tease we "will find out" whether or not Yelena survived Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War, but not right now.