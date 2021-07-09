Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Black Widow’ Post-Credits Scene: What It Means For Marvel’s Future

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
Mix 103.9
Mix 103.9
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow. In fact, it’s almost all spoilers. The whole thing. This sentence you’re reading right now is a spoiler. Sorry. You know how Black Widow ends: Black Widow dies. Or, rather, she. died, retrieving the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame. Almost all of...

wsrkfm.com

Comments / 0

Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

Oneonta, NY
403
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsrkfm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Black Widow#Mcu#Screencrush#Premier Access#Iron Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Daily Mail

Scarlett Johansson confirms Marvel fans will FINALLY find out what happened during the Budapest mission in the upcoming Black Widow

After years of casual references in Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, fans will finally learn what really happened in Budapest in the upcoming Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson appeared in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she confirmed the movie will feature the Budapest mission.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel’s Black Widow: Dropped Doctor Doom Easter Egg Revealed

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson reveals the doomed Fantastic Four Easter egg that never made it into the movie: the first reference to Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pearson is "always" trying to tee up the metal-masked villain in his projects at Marvel Studios, where Pearson scripted Thor: Ragnarok and performed uncredited work on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame. After name-dropping Marvel Comics character Crimson Dynamo — Yelena Belova's (Florence Pugh) flubbed moniker for Alexei "Red Guardian" Shostakov (David Harbour) — and potentially introducing the first mutant in the MCU, Pearson's Black Widow script almost referenced the home nation of Victor Von Doom.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Kevin Feige Teases If Yelena Survived Thanos' Snap

Marvel's Black Widow movie finally made its way into the world earlier this month, and the ramifications of the solo film are still being felt across the franchise. In addition to adding a pivotal story for Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the film introduced an array of new supporting characters, many of whom have already become bonafide fan-favorites. Among them is Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), a fellow Red Room agent who Natasha sees as a sister. Given the fact that Black Widow is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War — and the post-credits scene involving Yelena takes place years later following Avengers: Endgame — many have wondered exactly where her story went in that span of time. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, we'll eventually get our answer. During a recent Twitter watch party of Black Widow, Feige took to Twitter to tease we "will find out" whether or not Yelena survived Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War, but not right now.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tony Stark Was in an Early Black Widow Draft, Here's Why Robert Downey Jr. Didn't Cameo

After a long wait, Marvel's long overdue Black Widow is finally out in theaters and streaming on Disney+. But some fans were left disappointed when Tony Stark didn't show up in the film. Stemming from unconfirmed reports, the Tony Stark cameo rumor had been circulating on the web since 2019. There had been a lot of talk about the rumor lately, but ultimately, it turned out to be false and Black Widow features only one Avenger. Although, Tony Stark is mentioned in passing. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed that an early version of the script did include a Tony Stark appearance. Here is what Pearson said.
MoviesIndependent Florida Alligator

‘Black Widow:’ Marvel redeems its relationship with Natasha Romanoff

The red-headed and overly-sexualized spy Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) more than 10 years ago in “Iron Man 2.” After nine Marvel movies, the only female Avenger in the original six gets her own film. The star-studded film with Florence Pugh,...
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

6 things to know about Black Widow's comic book origins

The saga of Natalia Romanova, aka Natasha Romanoff, has come to its bittersweet end with the "Black Widow" movie. Probably. But here are six fun facts to know about the longtime Marvel character from the comics that spawned her. (Spoiler alert!) 1. She was a honey trap: In recent press...
MoviesCollider

Which Avengers’ Moves Did Taskmaster Mimic in ‘Black Widow’?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Widow.]. We spent an entire year without a new Marvel film release, and now fans have been rewarded with Black Widow, the action-heavy solo venture of the first female Avenger, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). The film debuts an ensemble cast of characters, including the mysterious, yet deadly, Taskmaster.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

There will be a Black Widow in Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will feature the cameo of a Black Widow. There have been rumors for a long time that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will feature a Black Widow, and now Kevin Feige seems to have confirmed that it is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy