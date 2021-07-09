Cancel
Taliban has Shuras, support present in Pakistan: Afghan env

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Afghanistan has once again urged Pakistan to end its support to the Taliban who are hell-bent to destroy the gains made by Afghanistan in the last one decade. Taliban fighters are capturing the main centres of various rural districts of Afghanistan and have intensified attacks on Afghan forces. More than 1,000 soldiers of Afghan defense forces are martyred and more than 3,000 civilians have been killed ever since foreign forces announced the withdrawal in April.

