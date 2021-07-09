An educator's perspective on the mental health of students

You may have noticed over the last year Managers/Team Leaders/Directors/Owners had to adapt to COVID-19 to keep their businesses, livelihoods and employees working this inevitably led to a hybrid working between home and the office. This may lead to Directors and their colleagues being nervous, some are suffering from anxiety and other conditions due to being separated from family, colleagues and friends, this means it is now more important than ever to manage people’s mental health. By focusing on a healthy mindset is better for your colleagues and it will inevitably improve companies’ efficiency. This can be seen in the Book written by Dale Carnegie How To Win Friends and Influence People. In Mr. Carnegie’s writings, he makes the compelling argument that a happy workforce that is led by an outgoing and happy Manager and Directors, with the correct mindset and positivity will lead to a more efficient workforce. It’s important to add that Dale Carnegie advocates that by simply smiling and being cheerful genuinely and humanly that the productivity of the workforce will naturally increase, in turn, this will spread to the whole organisation.