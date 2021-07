Jos Buttler top-scored with 59 as England were bowled out for exactly 200 in the second Twenty20 against Pakistan at Headingley. Buttler was passed fit after a calf injury and assumed the captaincy as Eoin Morgan opted to rest himself in the interests of squad rotation. He hit seven fours and two sixes to get things going at the top of the order, but Pakistan collected regular wickets to stall the momentum.