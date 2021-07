The Frankfort Community Public Library invites the public to visit its first Open-Air Artists Market on July 31 during the Hot Dog Festival in downtown Frankfort. The Friends of the Frankfort Library will host a group of Indiana artists with a variety of art pieces for sale. The Open-Air Artists Market will take place outside on the library’s front yard and drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the Hot Dog Festival. In case of rain, the artists will be moved to Room 219 and the Art Room on the second floor.