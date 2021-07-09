Algae Bloom Detected on Hess Lake

District Health Department #10 announced Friday that an algae bloom has been detected on Hess Lake in Newaygo County.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) took samples on June 28 and sent those off to the MDHHS lab. Results came back positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers. Algae blooms can form when there are high nutrient levels within bodies of water along with warm temperatures.

More testing will take place during the week of July 12. MDHHS is notifying homeowners about initial results.

“Algae blooms look like a green mat right on top of the water that smells bad and has a gelatinous texture to them,” said Tom Reichard, Environmental Health Director for DHD#10. “The algal toxins that are released can be harmful to aquatic life, pets, and humans so it is very important to avoid these areas.”

Below are some steps to take when near waterways:

Avoid direct contact with waterways that appear to be scummy or have a green shade to them

Do not drink untreated surface water

Obey posted signate for public health advisories and/or beach closings

Limit or avoid eating fish from algal bloom impacted areas

Contact with algae blooms can cause minor illness in humans but can be fatal to pets. Therefore, it is also recommended that people keep their pets out of the water that shows any signs of algae blooms.

People and pets can experience the following symptoms after exposure to algae blooms:

Rash, hives, or skin blisters at skin contact site

Runny eyes and/or nose, sore throat, asthma-like symptoms, or allergic reactions

Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, tingly fingers, numbness, dizziness, difficulty breathing, or even death resulting from ingesting contaminated water

If you think you have been exposed to algae blooms, take the following precautions: