The John Kincade Show 7-9-2021

975thefanatic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn opens with his reaction to the Phillies victory over the Cubs last night (0:11-23:43). The guys discuss the lack of public training camp practices for the birds (23:43-46:06). The guys drag Danny Green (46:06-1:09:24). Are the Phillies better than the NL East competition? (1:09:24-1:32:40). Philadelphia and… Q ratings? (1:32:40-1:56:46). John previews a big series with the Red Sox (1:56:46-2:21:30). Some players have some lazy narratives (2:21:30-2:44:08). The show wraps up with a debate about the Main Line and Demi Moore (2:44:08-END).

