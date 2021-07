One last deal slipped in before the expansion draft transaction freeze, and it is intriguing, to say the least. The Arizona Coyotes have acquired veteran forward Andrew Ladd from the New York Islanders, taking on a bad contract in exchange for several draft picks. Sportsnet’s David Amber was the first to report the deal, while colleague Elliotte Friedman adds that the picks are a 2021 second-rounder, a conditional 2022 second-rounder, and a conditional 2023 third-rounder. The Coyotes will receive the higher pick of the Islanders’ two 2022 second-round selections, their own and the Colorado Avalanche’s. The third-round pick will be transferred if Ladd plays in at least one game in 2022-23.