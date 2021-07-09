Shock as Hubeny Resigns
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - An emotion packed meeting of the Mayor and Council started with the promotions of three highly respected and experienced police officers to higher ranks in the department, and a certification of praise for Shore Casino owner Bernie Sweeney on the occasion of his 90th birthday, but ended with a taped message presented by Administrator Adam Hubeny, announcing his retirement as borough administrator effective Oct. 15. (see separate story on police advancements and Sweeney).ahherald.com
