Swiss chocolate retailer in U.S. retail expansion with Simon

The Warby Parker Virtual Vision Test is a new service being launched by the direct-to-consumer eyewear brand that will provide consumers with an easy way to keep their prescription up to date. The service works by having users wear their prescription glasses or contact lenses before performing the vision test using their smartphone. The results of the test will then be sent to an optometrist who will review the results and decide whether the current prescription is working well or if a new one is required.