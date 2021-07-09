Cancel
Swiss chocolate retailer in U.S. retail expansion with Simon

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLäderach is expanding its U.S. footprint to keep up consumer demand for premium chocolate. The family-owned Swiss chocolate brand has signed lease agreements with Simon to open 15 stores coast-to-coast starting in the beginning of August. (Locations at end of article.) Each store will feature more than 85 varieties of fresh artisanal chocolate direct from Switzerland, and include a dedicated FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate) counter, where chocolate lovers can select multiple varieties of Läderach’s signature hand-broken chocolate bark.

