Swiss chocolate retailer in U.S. retail expansion with Simon
Läderach is expanding its U.S. footprint to keep up consumer demand for premium chocolate. The family-owned Swiss chocolate brand has signed lease agreements with Simon to open 15 stores coast-to-coast starting in the beginning of August. (Locations at end of article.) Each store will feature more than 85 varieties of fresh artisanal chocolate direct from Switzerland, and include a dedicated FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate) counter, where chocolate lovers can select multiple varieties of Läderach’s signature hand-broken chocolate bark.chainstoreage.com
