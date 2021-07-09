Cancel
Public Health

Fully vaccinated Americans 'do not need' COVID-19 booster shot, federal health officials say

By Alexandria Hein
BayInsider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a statement published hours after Pfizer signaled its intention to file for emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 booster shot, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans "do not need" an extra dose at this time. The health agencies said the U.S. "is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available" to eligible populations.

Public HealthScientific American

WHO Urges Vaccinated People to Wear Masks; CDC Still Says No Need

The World Health Organization is urging people to continue wearing a mask and social distancing—even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID—amid the spread of a concerning new variant and high levels of community transmission in many places. While most COVID vaccines are thought to largely protect against all known variants, none is 100 percent effective.
Massachusetts StateInternational Business Times

79 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In Massachusetts, DPH Data Shows

Nearly 80 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, the state’s health department said. Officials of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Saturday released data showing there had been 4,450 “breakthrough” cases of the novel coronavirus among more than four million vaccinated residents in the state.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Where Cases Will Rise Next

Depending on where you're reading this, the coronavirus pandemic may seem nearly over or coming back. The truth is, it's coming back if we don't stop it. The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading, mainly through unvaccinated swaths of the country, and threatening to spin off more dangerous mutations. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been speaking to states that are in trouble—and he delivered a warning that affects us all. Read on for six things that may save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

75 Percent of Unvaccinated People Have This in Common, Research Shows

For a moment, it looked like the U.S. was close to ending the COVID pandemic for good. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 46 percent of those in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated, and over 54 percent have gotten at least one dose. But while this is good news, an emerging danger could increase the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people: The Delta variant is picking up speed in U.S., and is poised to do some serious damage as it becomes the dominant strain.

