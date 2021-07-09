Fully vaccinated Americans 'do not need' COVID-19 booster shot, federal health officials say
In a statement published hours after Pfizer signaled its intention to file for emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 booster shot, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans "do not need" an extra dose at this time. The health agencies said the U.S. "is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available" to eligible populations.www.ktvu.com
