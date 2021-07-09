Cancel
Environment

Wildfires threaten the last best place, but we know how to fight back

By KALEIGH CUNNINGHAM
Independent Record
 10 days ago

If you’re tuning into Montana news reports, you’ve probably received a notification about a new fire nearly every week over the past two months. The thought of watching our mountains being engulfed by smoke, our throats burning from the debris, and sending our loved ones to go fight those fires has crossed all of our minds. The effects of a changing climate and poor management of our natural resources are apparent to all of us living in the Mountain West, and nearly every year a new record is set for acreage burned.

