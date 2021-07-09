Cancel
StormTRACK Weather: Hot and dry through Saturday, storms make a comeback

By Nichole Gomez
KVIA
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry and hot conditions will continue through the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 90s today with the return of triple-digits tomorrow. Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon, rain will become heavy in some spots. The monsoonal rain pattern return next week with storms possible each afternoon.

