StormTRACK Weather: Hot and dry through Saturday, storms make a comeback

MONDAY: Some much needed relief from the rain is expected as we begin another work-week. Broad high pressure will start to set in for the first few days this week and keep rain showers at bay until a few scattered showers roll through by Wednesday. For this morning, we are starting to see some fog developing as skies are clear and wind is calm. Take it easy, especially as you travel along the river. Sky coverage today will be mostly sunny with a few clouds popping up later in the day. High temperatures will max out in the mid 80s, which is on par for average for this time of year. We will also have dew point in the slightly muggy category. It will not be oppressively muggy, but certainly noticeable to say the least. The UV index will be very high this afternoon, so keep that in mind if you plan to be outside at all. Winds will not be too noticeable, but blow from the northwest around 5 mph. Tonight, clouds will stay out of the area and some fog could settle in. Overnight low temps into tomorrow morning will be in the mid to low 60s.