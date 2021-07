The concluding event of the 46th Annual World Series of Poker was the 2015 WSOP Main Event that attracted 6,420 entrants and created a prize pool of over $60.3 million. On the final day of play before the November Nine would be set, just 27 players remained and included an eclectic mix of poker stars, tournament veterans, and amateurs chasing WSOP glory. The player that started the day ninth in chips overall was poker legend and six-time WSOP bracelet winner Daniel Negreanu of Toronto, Canada.