Six Powerful Questions to Ask Yourself Today

By Dana Shavin
Next Avenue
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife coaches weigh in on questions that can help get to the root of self-understanding. When I was just beginning my life coach training, I had a hard time getting my head around the concept of Powerful Questions. My master's degree was in psychology, and while I wouldn't go so far as to say therapy asks disempowering questions, I will say I was more well-versed in therapy's "what's the problem" line of questioning than I was in life coaching's "what's the solution" line of questioning.

