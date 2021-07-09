Six Powerful Questions to Ask Yourself Today

What’s the difference between cage-free and pasture-raised? Or parmesan and Parmigiano-Reggiano? A new book by Brette Warshaw has you covered. When you’re an experienced home cook, it can be tempting to think you know it all. You have your well-worn systems, your kitchen hacks, your go-to brands for everything from vegetable oil to all-purpose flour. Yet, every once in a while, a question will come up in conversation that totally shatters your world and makes you realize how little you really know. What’s the difference between prawns and shrimp? What makes some fizzy water “seltzer” and some “club soda”? And what designates certain cornmeals as “polenta” while some are considered “grits”?