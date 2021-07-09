Cancel
Cancer

Human Blood Harbors Cell-Free Microbial DNA

By Abby Olena
Scientist
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost biomarkers that clinicians use to diagnose cancer are human. But growing evidence for a link between the microbiome and malignancy presents an opportunity to look at the presence of microbial DNA as a way to identify and possibly predict disease. In a study published June 23 in Genome Biology, researchers demonstrate that it is possible to detect bacterial DNA in blood samples in both healthy people and melanoma patients.

