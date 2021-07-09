Science Denial: Why It Happens and 5 Things You Can Do About It

How did you come to know what you know about science? Are you open to new ideas and willing to change your mind?. Science denial became deadly in 2020. Many political leaders failed to support what scientists knew to be effective prevention measures. Over the course of the pandemic, people died from COVID-19 still believing it did not exist. Science denial is not new, of course. But it is more important than ever to understand why some people deny, doubt or resist scientific explanations – and what can be done to overcome these barriers to accepting science.