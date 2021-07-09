Eastern offers new concentration in Cognitive Neuroscience

In a lot of cases, making a decision is not a huge deal. If you have a choice between eggs or a smoothie for breakfast, either way, you get good fuel for your day. But, when you’re in business with big money on the line and people expect you to lead, making great decisions becomes critical. Unfortunately, your brain can trip you up instead of working in your favor. Why does this happen, and how can you get your brain to cooperate to achieve awesome results?