SWANZEY — A woman was taken to the hospital this morning for serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 12, according to Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould. The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:45 a.m., he said, when the vehicle veered off the road and into the trees opposite the Cheshire Fairgrounds. First responders found the vehicle on its side wedged between the trees, Gould said.