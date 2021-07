The delay of some of his next releases like Riders Republic or the spin off Rainbow Six Extraction seems to be the least of the problems for Ubisoft. Already the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Infinity revealed problems internally in the French company due to accusations of harassment and abuse, a ghost that seems not to abandon the company that Yves Guillemot commands. Thus, we have been able to know that Ubisoft and Guillemot himself have been denounced before the French Court for “institutional harassment”, and that is that according to a survey published a few months ago, 1 in 4 Ubisoft employees has suffered or witnessed some kind of abuse.