VIDEO: SEC Shorts takes turn with Ole Miss defense. We all enjoy a quick and funny video from the folks at SEC Shorts. Well... The parody group has taken its shot at the Ole Miss defense in a video titled "Defense tries to win back Ole Miss." The Rebels have struggled mightily on the defensive side of the football for quite some time now, finishing one spot from dead last in the nation, giving up 519 yards per contest to opponents. The autopsy really doesn't improve much when delving further into the numbers, as Ole Miss ranked 117th in scoring defense (a whopping 38.3 points per game), 101st against the run (206.9 ypg.) and 125th versus the pass (312.1 ypg.).