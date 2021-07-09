Dog of the Day: Gloria Grace

The month of the hotties of dog days has now arrived and will be with us for the next five weeks. These are supposed to be the hottest days of summer. Dog days receive their name because this time of year is when Sirius, the dog star in the constellation of Canis Major. Sirius is also the brightest star in the sky. During dog days, Sirius rises with the sun and follows it across the sky all day through the middle of August. My Northampton County grandma kept a close eye on her hounds because of the old wives tale that dogs went mad during dog days. The dogs may become “hot dogs” and become irritated and upset because of the hotties of dog days but this does not cause rabies.