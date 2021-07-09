Touchette Regional Hospital To Receive Health Care Transformation Funds To Address Health Equity And Access In The East St. Louis Area
CENTREVILLE -Touchette Regional Hospital is grateful to have its East St. Louis Health Transformation Partnership, an investment in health and healthcare in the region, approved by the State of Illinois. The plan will focus on creating community-based programs to increase access to healthcare services, eliminate disparities, and improve overall health for the region.m.riverbender.com
Comments / 0