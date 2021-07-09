Padres pitcher's brother went crazy during grand slam off Scherzer

What San Diego Padres rookie reliever Daniel Camarena did on Thursday night was something that not even a movie script could accurately depict. Called up earlier in the day, Camarena stepped to the plate in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. He promptly delivered the first hit of his career -- a grand slam to cut the Nationals lead to 8-6. It was a major moment that helped the Padres rally from an 8-0 deficit to win 9-8.