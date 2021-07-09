Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

7 Reasons WFH-Playroom Combos Are a Terrible Idea—Says This Mom of Two

By Ashley Chalmers
thespruce.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been a freelancer for nearly a decade, so I’m no stranger to the concept of working from home. But thanks to a perfect storm of growing kids, a small space, and—oh, right, a global pandemic—it recently became a bit too much to bear. I originally blamed it on the fact that the only logical place for my desk was in the living room, but I'm not sure my internet-inspired solution is the better option, either.

www.thespruce.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfh#Combos#Freelancer#Toys#Pinterest#Formula#Wfh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
Related
Interior Designthespruce.com

5 Reasons Green Is THE 2021 Kitchen Color, According to Designers

In the world of interiors, there’s one trend du jour that has our hearts racing. That would be the rise of the green kitchen. We spoke to the experts to see what it is about green kitchens that make them so visually attractive, and how to pick the perfect shade of green for our own culinary spaces.
Animalsthespruce.com

11 DIY Hummingbird Feeder Ideas

These DIY hummingbird feeder ideas will inspire you with projects that you can tackle yourself to make your own feeder or improve the feeder that you already have. Hummingbirds are beautiful birds and you want to pull out all the stops to attract them to your yard. There are plenty...
Interior Designthespruce.com

These Rooms Prove That the Colors of the Olympics Rings Are Truly Universal

There’s lots we have to be excited about this summer—beach days, lazy porch evenings, and yes, even back-to-school shopping—but we’ll admit that we’re extra amped up about the upcoming Olympic Games. And we’re guessing that whether you’re a major sports fan all year long or simply enjoy the energy of rooting for the home team, you’re pretty pumped, too.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Interior Designthespruce.com

Padma Lakshmi's Etsy Edit for Entertaining Is Beautiful & (Mostly) Practical

Are you stuck or uninspired when it comes to your home? Do you dread having people over because you know that your indoor and outdoor spaces are just… lame? You’re not the only one. Whether your house has looked the same for years, or you’ve attempted to spruce things up and the vibe still feels off, it’s only natural to look for ways to purposefully reimagine your space and create a little spark.
Family Relationshipstrendynews9.com

Unique Ideas to Mark this Mother’s Day with Your Mom

We all are busy doing our regular duties. We get tired of doing the same things every day. We also get frustrated having failures in our life. A mother is a pure soul on earth, who never complains about anything to whatever happened to her. Mother gives her whole life to her family. A mother also has to play different roles in her life. She plays the role of mother, wife, and daughter–in–law in the family.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Lifestyleallears.net

A Popular Disney World Souvenir Has Received a BIG Price Increase

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s no secret that a Disney World vacation can be costly, but from time to time, things around the parks can get even more expensive. Recently, we’ve been seeing...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Touching Reason Liam Neeson's Son Changed His Last Name

Liam Neeson's son, Micheal, has come a long way over the past decade after losing his mother, Natasha Richardson, in a freak skiing accident back in 2009 when he was just 13 years old. The now 25-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps and venturing into the world of Hollywood (via InStyle). In fact, the pair recently starred in the film "Made In Italy," which features a storyline closely tied to Neeson and Micheal's own experiences. It tells the story of an estranged father and son grieving the loss of their wife and mother as they work to sell a rundown villa in Tuscany, Italy. There are many poignant scenes between Neeson and Micheal that critics have said make it hard to tell the difference between acting and their real-life grief (via InStyle).

Comments / 0

Community Policy