Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA spends $1B on food bank, disadvantage farmers

By admn
naturalresourcereport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an investment of up to $1 billion, including $500 million in American Rescue Plan funding, in The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) to support and expand the emergency food network so states, food banks and local organizations can reliably serve their communities. Building on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA will enter into cooperative agreements with state, Tribal and local entities to more efficiently purchase food from local producers and invest in infrastructure that enables partner organizations to more effectively reach underserved communities. USDA believes the food system of the future should be fair, competitive, distributed, and resilient; it must support health and ensure producers receive a fair share of the food dollar while advancing equity and contributing to national climate goals. This investment represents the first part of USDA’s new Build Back Better initiative to help achieve that vision and start building a better food system today.

naturalresourcereport.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Pantries#Local Food#American Rescue Plan#Ams#State Food Bank#Fns#Tefap Fresh Produce#Tribal#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureFairfield Sun Times

USDA to open CRP land for emergency grazing, haying

Following a push by Montana legislators, the United States Department of Agriculture has announced it will open Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land in Montana for emergency haying and grazing. “I am pleased to see the USDA listen to my request for this emergency assistance for our farmers and ranchers as...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden order to strengthen hand of small farmers in legal fights

A new executive order from President Biden targeting anti-competitive business practices is expected to give a major boost to sustainability efforts in the agriculture industry. The wide ranging order is poised to upend the business models of some of the biggest food producers -- household names like Tyson, Perdue Pilgrim’s...
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

Farmers' market impacted by price inflation on food products

QUINCY, Ill. — Walking through the grocery store, you may be noticing a higher price tag on your go-to items. But it's not just in the store where prices are increasing. even those shopping at their local farmers' market can expect to see higher prices. "People not getting back to...
AgricultureTimes and Democrat

USDA to provide pandemic assistance for livestock losses

WASHINGTON — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in recorded...
Devils Lake, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

FeedList, Hay Hotline Connect Livestock Feed Buyers, Sellers

DEVILS LAKE - Drought is creating forage shortages throughout North Dakota this year, which means producers will have to find alternative sources of feed for their livestock. North Dakota State University and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture can help connect those who need feed with those who have it.
AgricultureRolla Daily News

USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program application deadline nears

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set a July 23 deadline for producers and landowners to apply for General Conservative Reserve Program. This year, U.S. Department of Agriculture updated both General and Continuous Conservative Reserve Program options to provide greater incentives for producers and increase its conservation benefits, including reducing the impacts of climate change.
AgricultureGreat Bend Tribune

USDA announces Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signups

MANHATTAN — Agricultural producers and landowners in Kansas can apply for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Grasslands signup until Aug. 20. This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) updated signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increased the program’s conservation and climate benefits, including setting a minimum rental rate and identifying two national priority zones.
Kent, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Kent Land Trust, local farmer, partner to supply food to those in need

KENT — Residents who are struggling with food insecurity are benefiting from a new initiative through which the Kent Land Trust has partnered with a local farmer to offer 40 shares of fresh produce to families served by the town food bank. To make this initiative possible, the trust has...
Belgrade, MTDaily Inter Lake

USDA loan program helps Belgrade firm acquire 'Super Scoopers'

Montana's wildfire season came early this year as a result of drier-than-normal and windy conditions. But Bridger Aerospace, a veteran-owned company based in Belgrade, was ready to answer the call with its two new CL-415EAF "Super Scooper" fire suppression aircraft. Through a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan program,...
Agriculturetennesseestar.com

Gov. Walz Requests USDA Help During Minnesota Drought

Due to a severe statewide drought, Gov. Tim Walz sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack, requesting assistance to aid Minnesota’s livestock producers by relieving the immediate impacts of drought on grazing land. “Agriculture is the past, present, and future of Minnesota’s economy. We must...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

NCBA Working to Change Fresh Beef Labels

Late last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a top-to-bottom review of the “Product of the USA” label. It was move that pleased the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), as they have long-advocated for voluntary labels that meet consumer demand. NCBA Senior Director of International Trade and Market Access, Kent Bacus, explains how they are working to change fresh beef labels.
Mississippi Statemyarklamiss.com

Labor shortages limit catfish supplies in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, many restaurants in the state that serve catfish have had to pay their distributors more to keep the dish on their menus in 2021 or go without. Leaders said pond inventory is not the primary issue, but they said labor shortages at processing plants are more to blame.
AgricultureYankton Daily Press

RMA Authorizes Emergency Procedures to Help Drought-Impacted Producers

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is authorizing emergency procedures to help agricultural producers impacted by extreme drought conditions. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is working with crop insurance companies to streamline and accelerate the adjustment of losses and issuance of indemnity payments to crop insurance policyholders in impacted areas.
Agricultureagdaily.com

New tool to help farmers make crop input decisions

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and nitrogen water pollution from agriculture are top environmental priorities in the United States. Key to achieving climate goals is helping producers navigate carbon markets, while also helping the environment and improving farm income. A new tool developed by a University of Minnesota research team allows...
Agricultureyoungfarmers.org

Summer 2021 Opportunities for Young Farmers to Build Political Power and a More Just Food System

Through policy advocacy and working with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) staff at the national level, Young Farmers staff, members, and partners have been pushing hard to make sure that USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans and programs truly serve the needs of all young farmers. There are several ways for you to get directly involved in the day-to-day operations of FSA and to help shape FSA programs at the local level.
Minnesota StateKAAL-TV

Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to come to the aid of Minnesota livestock producers amid the worsening drought by easing grazing restrictions. Walz asked Vilsack in a letter released Thursday to to allow emergency haying and grazing on eligible Conservation...
Agriculturediscoverestevan.com

APAS Pleased With Provincial Help for Farmers

Earlier this week the Saskatchewan government unveiled a relief package for farmers aimed at helping them through the drought season. Included in the changes are the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation will be doubling its threshold for low yield appraisals on cereal or pulse crops. "The ministry has put forward a...

Comments / 1

Community Policy