At Cannes under COVID-19, glamour gets unmasked

Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

CANNES, France (AP) — For nearly everybody who has come to the Cannes Film Festival after months in various stages of lockdown and caution, the transition is head-spinning. Even in normal years, Cannes is an onslaught. But this time, plunging into full-capacity theaters and teeming red carpets is like stepping into another world. The morning after the Val Kilmer documentary “Val” premiered at Cannes, its co-director Ting Poo was still reeling.

Worldmymixfm.com

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Decked out in a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes’ comeback on Tuesday as movie stars from far and wide descended onto the red carpet for the French cinema showcase. The world’s biggest film festival is marking its return after...
MoviesInternational Business Times

Spit Test For COVID-19: A Must For Cannes Film Festival Attendees

Cannes Film Festival draws thousands of enthusiasts all around the world, including film producers and journalists. The saliva test is considered "less invasive" but the amount of spit required could be a challenge to produce. Non-European attendees would be required to undergo COVID-19 testing every 48 hours. The annual Cannes...
Public Healtharcamax.com

Lea Seydoux drops out of Cannes after positive COVID-19 test

Lea Seydoux has dropped out her appearance at Cannes Film Festival after she tested positive for COVID-19. The 36-year-old actress was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus over the weekend, and on Wednesday (14.07.21) she released a statement confirming she will not be able to attend the French festival, where she has four films showing.
PetsTelegraph

Dogs debut on Cannes red carpet to detect Covid-19

Dogs debuted on the red carpet at Cannes as French police deployed specially trained canines to sniff out Covid-19 at the festival. Film fans and the cinematic elite visiting the annual event on the Riviera will file past a pair of sniffer dogs posted at the entrance to the Palais where screenings are held, Cannes town hall has said.
MoviesScreendaily

Cannes managing director plays down Covid-19 restrictions, cancellation rumours

Cannes Film Festival managing director François Desrousseaux is playing down rumours that expected new French Covid-19 restrictions could heavily impact the final days of its 74th edition (July 6-17) and even lead to its early closure. French president Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to give a televised address on Monday at...
Movieskosu.org

The Cannes Film Festival Opens With Its Signature Red Carpet Glamour

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking French). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: The movie stars and the models strutted up the red carpet steps last night - Jessica Chastain and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard - with fans yelling out and photographers clicking away, just as they did before the pandemic. There are 11 days of films to come, and there's great relief in this seaside town that the festival is back.
PetsAceShowbiz

Cannes Festival Makes Use of Dogs as Preventative Measure Against COVID-19

During a presentation outside the festival's testing center on July 8, Cannes Mayor David Lisnard explained how vital the canines would be in sniffing out cases. AceShowbiz - Cannes Film Festival bosses have recruited dogs to sniff out COVID cases on the Croisette. Organizers have recorded an average of three...
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #7: The Critics Roundtable

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's seventh video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features a critics roundtable with Lisa Nesselson, Jason Gorber, and Ben Kenigsberg. The trio discuss their favorite films from the festival, including Apichatpong Weerasethakul's "Memoria," Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta," Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch," Sean Baker's "Red Rocket," Julia Ducournau's "Titane," Nabil Ayouch's "Casablanca Beats," and more.
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

How COVID-19 changed the movie industry

(CANNES, France) — It was almost a strange sight; packed movie premieres and actors again walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival — maskless- — while throngs of photographers snapped away. With going to the movies put on hold for more than a year, and the festival canceled...
MoviesSFGate

Neon Buys Cannes Directors' Fortnight Winner 'A Chiara' (EXCLUSIVE)

Continuing its victory lap around the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, indie studio Neon has acquired the North American distribution rights to “A Chiara.”. The Jonas Carpignano film won the top prize in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight section. It is a companion film to his 2017 “A Ciambra,” for which he took the same award that year. Critics raved about the film’s exploration of young female identity and Carpignano’s ability to create enduring interest in one fictional family across multiple films.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick 20 Cannes Film Festival Favorites

Jonas Carpignano completes his trilogy about a Calabrian town where African refugees, the Romani community and mafia exist side by side, for the first time focusing on a young female protagonist: a teen girl (Swamy Rotolo) absorbing shocking discoveries about her adored father. The result (winner of the top prize in Directors’ Fortnight) is a film of haunting intimacy. — DAVID ROONEY.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Trailer for “Memoria” Has Tilda Swinton Being Tormented

The Cannes Film Festival is definitely hosting a few odd movies this year, and it would appear that Memoria is joining the list since Tilda Swinton’s slightly muted performance in this trailer is already enough to give some people the sense that something just isn’t right. From the images we see in the trailer, Swinton’s character will have something to do in the jungles of Colombia, she’ll have something to do with archaeological finds, and the bang she hears and can’t fully describe to a sound technician is going to have a lot to do with it. But what will connect everything is as of yet unknown, though there is the feeling that some big reveal will be coming to the audience, or will be insinuated at the very least. Right now there’s not a lot to go on when it comes to this movie, but it’s already bound to get a lot of attention since it does look like the type of movie that has drawn the attention of people lately. Whether it will be a big hit or not is hard to say.
MoviesKVIA

‘Titane’ wins Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival; Julia Ducournau becomes 2nd female filmmaker to win top honor

CANNES, France (AP) — “Titane” has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Julia Ducournau the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor in its 74 year history. The awards ceremony Saturday started where it should have ended, with jury president Spike Lee mistakenly announcing the serial killer odyssey as the night’s biggest winner. At the end, “Titane’s” triumph was announced by Lee and Sharon Stone. Best director was awarded to Leos Carax for “Annette,” the fantastical musical that opened the festival. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form.

