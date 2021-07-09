Dunkirk man charged with DWI, three times over limit
OLEAN — A Dunkirk man is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a chemical breath test revealed a 0.29% blood alcohol content — three times over the legal limit. New York State Police in Olean charged Roy R. Grover, 42, with aggravated driving while intoxicated — BAC over 0.18%. During a traffic stop on Buffalo Street, Troopers observed Grover exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication and determined he had been operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. He failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene.www.observertoday.com
