6 steps to Digital Trust in Canadian Banking

CIO
 12 days ago

Digital Trust and Stewardship in the Canadian financial industry is heavily influenced by digital ID initiatives across the financial ecosystem, the Canadian Government’s Digital Charter and its Open Banking initiatives. Open Banking ID needs are a significant driver of digital trust initiatives. This comprehensive study from IDC looks at the...

www.cio.com

#Canadian#Open Banking#Digital Charter
